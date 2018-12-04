NC Gov. assisting in efforts for Hania Aguilar’s father to attend her funeral

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The office of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has been in touch with State Department officials about 13-year-old Hania Aguilar’s father in efforts for him to attend her funeral.
Services for Aguilar will be held this week. A Catholic Mass will be held December 7 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Francis De Sales Catholic. The address is 2008 Elizabethtown Road Lumberton, NC. The funeral will be December 8 at noon at Lumberton Sr. High School. The address is 3901 Fayetteville Road Lumberton, NC.
WMBF News was reached out to the State Department who said they “can’t” discuss individual visa cases.
This comes after an online petition was posted to Change.org urging immigration officials to let the father of Hania Aguilar attend her funeral next week has nearly 25,000 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon. The petition says her father lives in Guatemala and would need an expedited visa to attend.
Police said they found Aguilar’s body last week after several weeks of searching.
Police say a man forced the teenager into an SUV and drove off. The SUV was found several miles south of her mobile home park. The body was found a few miles farther away.
A $30,000 reward remains in place for information related to the kidnapping.
