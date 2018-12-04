Man shot in Robeson County; Deputies investigating

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near Chicken and Oakgrove Church Road Monday night, according to Wilkins.
One man was shot and then taken to an area hospital. Wilkins said that he is not cooperating with investigators and left the hospital on his own accord.
Wilkins said that the man’s injuries did not seem serious.
RCSO is investigating the shooting and will release more information as it becomes known.
