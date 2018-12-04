Local teams speak at SCHSL State Championship media day

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - As a kickoff to the 2018 SCHSL State Championship week , the ten teams from the upper and lower state answered media questions ahead of their weekend matchups. Four teams from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee qualified for the games.
Myrtle Beach vs. Greer (Class 4A Championship)
Coach Mickey Wilson opened by addressing the resilience of his team, which missed nearly three weeks of practice due to Hurricane Florence.
“It’s great for our kids,” Wilson said. “They worked extremely hard all season. It’s great to see them rewarded for all their hard work." Wilson continued, lauding praises on region 6, calling it one of the toughest regions in the state.
“I’m very proud of our region,” Wilson said. “Everyone in our region went into the playoffs and won a round which is very unique.” Wilson continued to say that he believes the experience of playing in the region has strengthened the Sea hawks.
Green Sea Floyds vs. Lamar (Class 1A Championship)
Coach Donnie Kiefer opened jokingly, saying he knew not many pictured his Trojans in the final game. “I said earlier that i know many people wouldn’t even put $10 on us,” Kiefer said. “It would be too much to risk."
The Trojans will face Lamar, who returns to the Class A title game for the fourth consecutive year.
“Lamar has a great program,” Kiefer began. “They’re here every year. This is a great opportunity for us to go out as winners and in the process change the culture at Green Sea-Floyds High School.”
Kiefer is in his second year as Head Coach.
Lamar HC Corey Fountain addressed staying disciplined through the adrenaline of a big game. “You’ve got to stay focused on the task at hand,” Fountain began. “Take each practice one snap at a time, take each play one play at a time and just stay focused.”
Dillon vs. Chester (Class 3A Championship)
Dillon returns to a state championship game for the seventh consecutive year. Head Coach Jackie Hayes spoke about the championship pedigree he has built and how it offers the Wildcats a unique advantage.
“Experience plays a big part in who we are,” began Hayes. “We’ve been very fortunate,” Hayes said pointing to a trio of seniors alongside him at the podium.
“We just take it game by game and prepare the same way whether its regular season, playoffs or a state championship game,” Hayes said.
Dillon is 10-0 on the season outscoring their opponents 98-6 in the playoffs.
