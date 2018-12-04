Horry County Council Chairman faces Breach of Contract lawsuit

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Charleston-based company is suing Horry County Council Chairman and business owner Mark Lazarus for Breach of Contract, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.
The lawsuit was filed by Rewind Specialties, Inc., an electric motor, generator and pump repair company, against Lazarus and his business, Wild Water & Wheels.
The company claims Lazarus failed to pay Rewind Specialties the $24,480.50 owed to them for work done at the Surfside Beach water park between May and June of 2018.
“Upon information and belief, Lazarus is the sole shareholder and knowingly participated in, authorized, ordered, and helped perpetuate the tortuous actions against Plaintiff alleged herein, specifically including withholding payment from the Plaintiff and converting money from Wild Water & Wheels, Inc. for his own use and purpose,” the lawsuit states.
Through the lawsuit and a jury trial, Rewind Specialties is seeking to be paid the $24,480.50 owed to them, plus prejudgment interest, the cost of the lawsuit, attorney’s fees, and any further relief the court deems proper, the lawsuit states.
