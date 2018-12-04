Golf tournament honors Grand Strand veterans

MYRTLE BEACH,SC (WMBF) - Locals and veterans headed to the Grande Dunes Ocean Club Monday to wrap up the Jim Shockey Classic.
The two-day gathering was dedicated to reuniting veterans and their families with the great outdoors through the game of golf.
The golf classic included meet-and-greets with military members and local political figures, as well as a military presentation.
Shockey said this is the least locals can do for veterans.
“It's never enough to do what you can,” he said. “I think it's important, depending on what you can give, to give what you can. If we all do that, it will just make a better life for these veterans. I mean look at what they've sacrificed so we can have all this. We can never do enough."
Shockey is an active member of the Canadian Armed Forces and has hosted a number of military golf classics and military tribute hunts.
