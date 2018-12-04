FIRST ALERT WEATHER WEEKEND: Heavy rain, brief wintry mix possible well inland

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system traveling up the coast of the Carolinas will deliver a prolonged stretch of heavy rain and cold temperatures along with a chance of a brief mix of wintry weather well inland.
Dry weather will accompany chilly temperatures through the rest of the work week. However, a storm system will travel across the Deep South on Friday and Saturday and then up the coast of North and South Carolina Saturday night and Sunday. The system will then very slowly pull away from the Carolinas by early next week. The result will be a prolonged period of wet weather with heavy snow and ice likely in the western portions of the Carolinas.
As the storm system moves into the region late Saturday and very early Sunday, temperatures well inland may be just cold enough for a brief mix of rain, sleet and wet snowflakes. The most likely location of any wintry mix would be across Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro, Scotland and Robeson Counties. With relatively warm ground temperatures and air temperatures likely above freezing, accumulations are not likely. By the late morning hours of Sunday, temperatures will warm well into the 30s and 40s changing any wintry mix into steady rain.
Temperatures will be far too warm for any wintry weather closer to the coast, but the storm system still looks to deliver heavy rain at times. The rain will start late Saturday with the heaviest and steadiest rain from late Saturday night through Sunday. While the rain will taper off late Sunday, off and on light rain, drizzle and damp weather will likely linger all the way through Monday night.
Across the western parts of North and South Carolina, heavy amounts of snow and ice are likely from Saturday night through Monday. Parts of the mountains and foothills may see snowfall totals of a foot.
Other areas likely to see a mix of wet snow, sleet and ice include Charlotte, Raleigh, and Greenville-Spartanburg. Those with travel plans into or through the western Carolinas this weekend need to keep up to date on the latest forecasts.
Rainfall totals may reach as high as 2 to 3 inches across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Much of the rain will fall with temperatures only in the 40s.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.