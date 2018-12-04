FIRST ALERT: Bright and brisk ahead of weekend washout

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Generally clear and cool weather will continue through the rest of the week before a storm system brings widespread rain and even snow to parts of the Carolinas this weekend.
Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30s with areas of frost across the Pee Dee. Closer to the beaches, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to near 40.
Skies will remain mostly sunny on Wednesday with just a few high clouds at times. Wednesday afternoon will be quite cool with readings only in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
A shot of even chillier weather will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday. Thursday morning’s temperatures will range from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s across the Grand Strand with frost likely. Despite abundant sunshine, afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 40s.
Dry weather continues on Friday before big changes arrive by the weekend. A storm system will move through the deep south Friday and Saturday and then move up the coast of the Carolinas by Saturday and Sunday. Chilly air will remain in place across the area as rain moves in. The result will be periods of steady and soaking rain at times with temperatures only in the 40s late Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts could reach as high as 1 to 3 inches.
Across the western Carolinas, temperatures in the lower 30s means snow and ice are more likely.
