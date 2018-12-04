FIRST ALERT: Bright and brisk ahead of weekend washout

Dry weather continues on Friday before big changes arrive by the weekend. A storm system will move through the deep south Friday and Saturday and then move up the coast of the Carolinas by Saturday and Sunday. Chilly air will remain in place across the area as rain moves in. The result will be periods of steady and soaking rain at times with temperatures only in the 40s late Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts could reach as high as 1 to 3 inches.