Construction could close Conway’s Main Street bridge for nearly three months

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A construction project on the Main Street Bridge in Conway could keep it closed for almost three months.
Construction is set to start Jan. 7 and could last until March 31, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Stacey Johnson with SCDOT gave Conway City Council members an update on the project plans Monday night.
“That allows some time for weather,” Johnson said of the timeline. “We’re hoping it’ll be [done] much sooner than that.”
While the details on the detour map aren’t clear yet, Johnson said the SCDOT would send out that information in the next week or two.
Johnson also said the project itself would still continue even after the bridge is reopened.
“The contractors would be able to finish the work underneath the bridge itself,” Johnson said.
He added he’s hoping the whole project is finished by the summer, but he told council members he’s confident the detour wouldn’t stay open after March 31.
Workers will be taking 1.5 inches off the deck of the bridge, and then they’ll put a latex layer over it and re-stripe it.
The goal is to make the surface of the bridge like new. The curbs, the railing and the sidewalks will also get a facelift.
Johnson said it’ll be beneficial to drivers and the bridge itself.
“It should give about 15 to 20 more years of life to the bridge,” Johnson said.
Workers with Olympus Painting Contractors, Inc. will be working six days a week. Councilman Tom Anderson said in the meeting he hoped for more work than that.
“I wish they’d work seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” Anderson said.
Johnson said he could discuss that possibility with the contractors.
“They may do it,” Johnson said. “We’ll talk with the contractor. It’s that people don’t want to work on Sundays, but you bring up a good point.”
