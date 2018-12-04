In Capitol, Bush remembered as ‘great man’ and ‘gentle soul’

WASHINGTON (AP/RNN) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the mourners paying their respects to the late President George H.W. Bush as he lay in state in the Capitol rotunda.
The Trumps stood in front of Bush's casket with their eyes closed for a few moments Monday evening before Trump gave a salute. The former president will lie in state until services Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.
The casket arrived Monday afternoon from Houston, where Bush died Friday at age 94. The public will pay their respects to him until 8:45 a.m. ET Wednesday.
In remarks at the Capitol, House Speaker Paul Ryan praised the two-term congressman from Texas as a “great man” and a “gentle soul.”
Vice President Mike Pence called him an example whose “lifetime of service will be enshrined in the hearts of the American people forever.”
“He was a great leader who made a great difference in the life of this nation,” Pence said. “But he was also just a good man who was devoted to his wife, his family and his friends.”
He said the 41st president “left America and the world more peaceful, prosperous and secure.”
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-KY, the majority leader, spoke first, praising Bush for his steady leadership.
“With his even temperament and hard-won expertise, George Herbert Walker Bush steered this country as straight as he steered that airplane,” he said, referring to Bush’s time as a Navy pilot in World War II.
House Speaker Rep. Paul Ryan, R-WI, followed, and said Bush’s life “was a hymn of honor.”
The Senate chaplain, Barry Black, also gave a benediction.
Bush chose not to have a formal funeral procession through downtown Washington. Burial at his presidential library at Texas A&M University is set for Thursday.
Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.