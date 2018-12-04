Beach renourishment could begin this week in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of North Myrtle Beach announced the beach renourishment project scheduled for the area may begin work as early as this week, weather permitting.
The project was initially set to begin in September, but was delayed due to Hurricane Florence.
The project aims to replace 200,000 cubic yards of sand to local beaches between 17th Avenue South and Seventh Avenue North, according to a press release. It is expected to take several weeks to finish.
Great Lakes Dock and Dredge has begun stockpiling pipe at the Seventh Avenue South Street end and has established its first onshore pipeline at 15th Avenue South, the release stated.
Approximately $80 million in funding is helping with beach renourishment projects across the Grand Strand following damage from 2016’s Hurricane Matthew and other recent natural disasters.
