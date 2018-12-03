Three convicted for robbing North Myrtle Beach bank, firing at police during chase

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The three men charged with robbing a North Myrtle Beach bank in May of 2016, then exchanging gunfire with police while leading them on a pursuit, have been convicted in a federal court.
According to a press release from Sherri Lydon, the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, a jury returned guilty verdicts for Lance Hardiman on the charges of armed bank robbery, witness tampering, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of using a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence.
Hardiman faces a minimum sentence of 35 years, and a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, the release stated.
Co-defendant Justin Pressley pleaded guilty to using a firearm in furtherance of a bank robbery and witness tampering. He agreed to a 25-year federal prison sentence.
The third defendant, Rodrick Berklery, pleaded guilty to using a firearm in furtherance of a bank robbery and witness tampering. He agreed to a 30-year sentence, the release stated.
All three took part in the May 4, 2016 robbery of the South State Bank in North Myrtle Beach.
The three were armed and wearing masks during the robbery. After, they fled in a car south on U.S. 17 and reportedly fired at officers during the pursuit.
That pursuit ended near Water Tower Road when stop-sticks were deployed. The three fled into the woods and were later apprehended following a massive manhunt.
No law enforcement officers or civilians were hurt.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.