Police: N. Charleston church volunteer took photos, videos of at least 8 boys

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A former volunteer at NewSpring church in North Charleston is now facing eight new charges, according to police spokesman Maj. Scott Perry.
All of the charges are third degree criminal sexual conduct after Hazlett gave an interview to police on Nov. 27 telling detectives that he inappropriately touched, and took video as well as photos of numerous children at the church, according to the affidavit. Hazlett also told police he was sexually attracted to young males and knew his actions were wrong, the affidavit stated.
Each of the eight affidavits are in connection with eight separate male victims who are either 3 or 4 years old. A magistrate set Hazlett’s bond Saturday on the eight new charges at $1.2 million.
He received a $150,000 bond on each of the new charges.
The initial charge filed said Hazlett escorted a 3-year-old boy into a bathroom at the Newspring Church, located in the 5100 block of Ashley Phosphate Road on Nov. 25. The affidavit states the boy used the restroom and when he was finished, Hazlett performed oral sex on him before pulling the boy’s pants back up.
A lawsuit filed last week states there are 14 separate abuse incidents in the church bathroom between Hazlett and 3 to 4-year-old boys that were caught on church security cameras in a span of 90 days. Church officials said Hazlett was brought on in March 2018.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
