Neighbors concerned no suspects arrested after body of 13-year-old NC girl discovered

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - As family and friends await to say their final goodbyes to 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, neighbors in the area said they’re concerned that police have not found her killer.
Now, those neighbors are worried about their safety.
Authorities announced that Aguilar’s body appeared to have been found on Nov. 27 in a body of water off Wire Grass Road in Lumberton.
Neighbors said three other women were found dead in the same four-block radius last year.
Rhonda Jones, Megan Oxendine and Christina Bennett were found were found within a four-block radius along East 5th and East 9th streets in Lumberton in April and June 2017.
Just like Aguilar, those crimes also remain unsolved.
Authorities are still looking to find who killed Aguilar. Anyone who could help officers make an arrest are asked to call the tip line.
Meanwhile, a funeral for Aguilar is expected to take place Saturday at a high school in Lumberton.
