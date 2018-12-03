Hundreds gather in celebration, remembrance of 9-year-old Camari Chestnut

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Hundreds mourned Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of 9-year-old Camari Chestnut who was killed last Sunday in a car wreck in Georgetown.
Family and friends shared their memories of young girl, gone too soon.
The Conway Elementary School gymnasium was filled for Cameri’s memorial service. Close friends say she was a natural born leader, destined for a bright future.
“She was always pleasant, polite and very respectful,” said Pamela Cheek.Teachers, classmates and family shared memories and tears, as they said their final goodbyes to young Camari.“She was the sweetest little girl,” said Cheeks.
“There was nothing in the world she wouldn’t do,” said her Aunt Quiana Singletary. A special girl who had big plans, one of them was being in her aunts wedding.
“She was telling me she would be in my wedding and that I was going to get her a white dress and get her hair done,” said Singletary.
Flowers and pictures of Camari were on display, each with her bright shining smile.Family and friends hope to eventually have some type of memorial in her honor.
