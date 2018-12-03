Horry planning commission to consider request to build homes at River Oaks Golf Plantation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Planning Commission will consider a rezoning request that will allow for the building of homes on the River Oaks Golf Plantation.
That consideration will take place at the planning commission’s Thursday meeting at the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway. It begins at 5:30 p.m.
Tentative plans are to build 220 single-family homes on nearly 60 acres of land on the ocean side of River Oaks Drive.
In addition to the homes, developers would build sidewalks and a 9,000 square-foot garden.
The proposed plans have elicited mixed emotions from people who live nearby.
