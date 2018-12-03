Horry County secures funding for first phase of bike path project in Carolina Forest

Phase one of the project will begin at the Horry County Bike and Run Park on Frontage Road and stretch along River Oaks Drive to Carolina Forest Boulevard. Funding for the first phase is coming from multiple sources including federal and county money, the majority of which is coming from Grand Strand Area Transportation Study and some of which is coming from Sunday liquor sales. Now that the county has secured roughly $700,000 of the total $1.3 million needed, the first part of the project can now go out for bid to begin construction.