Horry County secures funding for first phase of bike path project in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County is one step closer to breaking ground on a project that would connect some of Carolina Forest’s main roads with existing bike and pedestrian paths. It’s all part of an effort to improve the county’s bike infrastructure and add on to a much larger trail system that runs through the country.
Phase one of the project will begin at the Horry County Bike and Run Park on Frontage Road and stretch along River Oaks Drive to Carolina Forest Boulevard. Funding for the first phase is coming from multiple sources including federal and county money, the majority of which is coming from Grand Strand Area Transportation Study and some of which is coming from Sunday liquor sales. Now that the county has secured roughly $700,000 of the total $1.3 million needed, the first part of the project can now go out for bid to begin construction.
Horry County Planning Director David Schwerd says the completion of this project is important because it would connect two existing sections of the East Coast Greenway, a network of bike and walking trails spanning from Key West, Florida up through Maine.
"There is a tourism factor to it, as it is nationwide along the east coast and connects it all the way through there area many people that cycle portions if not the whole route, very similar to what you would see in the Appalachian trail. This would be the biking version of that," said Schwerd.
Schwerd says the project will provide a safe, alternative route for people who bike to work and expand the recreational opportunity for people who live here.
The second phase of the project will extend the path from Carolina Forest Boulevard to International Drive. Right now that part of the project is only partially funded. However, county leaders hope to have both parts of the project finished around the same time the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard is completed.
