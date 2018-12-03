FIRST ALERT: Weekend storm to deliver cold rain to most areas, wintry weather in the western Carolinas

Based on the latest forecast model trends, there is no risk of ice or snow near the coast. Further inland across the Pee Dee and areas near the NC border, the risk of any wintry weather is very slim - only around 10 to 20%. Much higher chances of wintry weather exist across the western portions of the Carolinas where rain, ice and snow are all possible. It is still way to early to determine where exactly the threat will be highest or how much ice or snow may fall, but if you have travel plans into or through the western parts of South Carolina or northern and western North Carolina this weekend, you should keep up with the changing forecast.