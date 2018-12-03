FIRST ALERT: Weekend storm to deliver cold rain to most areas, wintry weather in the western Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system traveling up the coast of the Carolinas is likely to deliver a round of cold weather and rain by the weekend. A mix of rain, snow and ice is possible across the western Carolinas.
Several shots of chilly weather will move into the Carolinas this week. Generally dry weather will accompany the cooler temperatures through the work week. However, a storm system will travel across the Deep South on Friday and Saturday and then up the coast of North and South Carolina Saturday night and Sunday. In some areas of the Carolinas, the temperatures will be cold enough to support ice or snow.
Based on the latest forecast model trends, there is no risk of ice or snow near the coast. Further inland across the Pee Dee and areas near the NC border, the risk of any wintry weather is very slim - only around 10 to 20%. Much higher chances of wintry weather exist across the western portions of the Carolinas where rain, ice and snow are all possible. It is still way to early to determine where exactly the threat will be highest or how much ice or snow may fall, but if you have travel plans into or through the western parts of South Carolina or northern and western North Carolina this weekend, you should keep up with the changing forecast.
While no wintry weather is likely in our area, another soaking rain is likely with one to two inches possible from late Saturday through Sunday. Much of the rain will fall with chilly temperatures in the 40s.
