FIRST ALERT: Soggy and mild turning dry and chilly

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are waking up to coastal showers and mild temperatures this morning. We’ll have the chance of an occasional shower off and on through the first half of the day at the beach.
We’ll be on the warm side of a cold front today, so high temperatures remain mild, near 70, both inland and at the beaches. Clear skies allow the temperatures to begin dropping tonight into the middle 40s. Tuesday afternoon will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Monday’s highs, only reaching the middle to upper 50s.
The tumble doesn’t stop there. Another drop in temperatures continues Wednesday and Thursday as cold air and high pressure remains locked in place. Highs will struggle to even reach 50. And Thursday morning most areas will be at or below freezing, especially inland.
The weekend forecast is a temperature trend we will need to watch. Rain moves in and temperatures remain cold in the 40s Saturday. There’s the potential for some short-lived winter weather Saturday night as temperatures drop to the low 30s, but temperatures will climb quickly Sunday well above freezing. Again, this is a forecast we will watch to determine the temperature, timing and potential impacts, if any.
