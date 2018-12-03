FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and western snow likely from weekend storm

Several shots of chilly weather will move into the Carolinas through the end of the work week. Dry weather will accompany the cooler temperatures through the work week. However, a storm system will travel across the Deep South on Friday and Saturday and then up the coast of North and South Carolina Saturday night and Sunday. The system may then just very slowly pull away from the Carolinas by early next week. The result will be a prolonged period of wet weather with snow and ice growing more likely in the western portions of the Carolinas.