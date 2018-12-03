FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and western snow likely from weekend storm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system traveling up the coast of the Carolinas is likely to deliver a round of cold weather and rain by the weekend. A mix of rain, snow and ice is growing more likely across the western Carolinas.
Several shots of chilly weather will move into the Carolinas through the end of the work week. Dry weather will accompany the cooler temperatures through the work week. However, a storm system will travel across the Deep South on Friday and Saturday and then up the coast of North and South Carolina Saturday night and Sunday. The system may then just very slowly pull away from the Carolinas by early next week. The result will be a prolonged period of wet weather with snow and ice growing more likely in the western portions of the Carolinas.
Today’s latest forecast models continue to indicate no risk of ice or snow across the Grand Strand or Pee Dee. However, signals continue to point to a potentially significant round of locally heavy ice and snow across western South Carolina and the western and northern sections of North Carolina. Snow and ice could begin in those areas as early as Saturday afternoon and may linger into Monday. Snow and ice accumulations may be significant across the mountains and foothills of the Carolinas and those with travel plans to those areas should pay very close attention to the forecast.
While no wintry weather is likely in our area, another soaking rain is likely. Rainfall totals may reach as high as 2 to 3 inches across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Much of the rain will fall with temperatures only in the 40s.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.