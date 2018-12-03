FIRST ALERT: Dry, cooler weather returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will move through the region tonight and usher in cooler and dryer weather through the rest of the week. A developing storm system will likely bring a cold rain to the region for parts of the weekend.
Mild weather will come to an end tonight as a cold front quietly sweeps through the area and off shore by early Tuesday morning. Cooler weather will begin to filter in behind the front and will drop Tuesday morning temperatures into the middle 40s inland and upper 40s to near 50 across the Grand Strand. The front will also bring in much dryer weather resulting in mostly clear skies by late tonight.
Much brighter skies and cooler temperatures are on tap for Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s.
A few re-inforcing shots of chilly weather will arrive through the rest of the week. This will result in daytime temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s from Wednesday through Friday. Nighttime temperatures will also turn colder with readings in the 30s along with patchy frost.
Chilly weather will remain in place on Saturday as developing storm system begins to ride up the Carolina coastline. The result will be a cold rain developing through Saturday and into Sunday. Areas in the western parts of the Carolinas could see a mix of rain, snow and ice, but no wintry weather is expected across our area.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.