Fire at Myrtle Beach recycling center under investigation
Scrap fire debris (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Department)
By Rob Blomquist | December 3, 2018 at 10:49 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 11:36 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach firefighters are investigating a fire which occurred at Waccamaw Recycling Center, Monday morning.

According to tweets by the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, a vehicle fire at the center off Stockholder Avenue spread to a nearby scrap trailer.

MBFD Lt. Jon Evans said firefighters were called to the fire at 9:35 a.m. and had the blaze out less than 15 minutes later at 9:49 a.m.

The department said there were no injuries.

MBFD responds to fire at Waccamaw Recycling Center. (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Department)
