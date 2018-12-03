Fire at Myrtle Beach recycling center under investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach firefighters are investigating a fire which occurred at Waccamaw Recycling Center, Monday morning.
According to tweets by the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, a vehicle fire at the center off Stockholder Avenue spread to a nearby scrap trailer.
MBFD Lt. Jon Evans said firefighters were called to the fire at 9:35 a.m. and had the blaze out less than 15 minutes later at 9:49 a.m.
The department said there were no injuries.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.