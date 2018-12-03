Brett Favre ‘sickened’ by group that tricked him into recording anti-Semitic message

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and former University of Southern Mississippi star Brett Favre said he was sickened by an anti-Semitic group that tricked him into recording a video for the group on Cameo.
“On November 22, I received a request to record a shout-out supporting what appeared to be a U.S. veterans organization for Cameo, a company that enables consumers to book personalized video greetings from celebrities,” Favre said in a statement posted to Facebook on Saturday.
Favre explained that he helps match service dogs with military veterans who have PTSD.
“I assumed that the request stemmed from my interest in veterans affairs and recorded the message," Favre said.
Buzzfeed News reported on Friday that the group of white supremacist YouTubers behind the video go by the name “GDL.”
“A few days later, I was distressed to learn that the request came from an anti-Semitic group that reposted my video with comments implying that I endorsed their mission,” Favre said in the statement. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I am therefore donating my $500 Cameo fee to Charities supporting their fight against hate and bigotry.”
The white supremacist group also tricked comedian Andy Dick and rapper Soulja Boy into recording messages for the group, according to Buzzfeed News.
Favre went on to denounce the group for using social media to promote their agenda.
“Like most Americans, I am sickened by what these groups stand for and concerned about their role in fueling today’s negative political climate,” Favre said. “The Cameo request from this organization is a prime example of how these groups are misusing social media to promote their agenda. I thought I was creating a message to support the brave men and women of our military forces. Had I understood the source of the request, I never would have fulfilled it. All of us – myself included – need to be vigilant to protect this country from these dangers.”
