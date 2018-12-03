Authorities: Two charged after 2-year-old swallows a combination of fentanyl, heroin

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested Sunday in Scotland County after a 2-year-old child was found unresponsive after ingesting a combination of fentanyl and heroin, according to authorities.
A post on the Scotland County Detective Division’s Facebook page states 34-year-old Thomas Scott Ivey Sr., and 27-year-old Caitlin Sessoms were both charged with two counts each of felony child abuse by negligence resulting in serious bodily injury and felony child abuse by negligence resulting in serious physical injury.
Both received a secured bond of $500,000 each and are scheduled for a first appearance on Monday.
According to law enforcement, deputies with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address off McFarland Road after getting a report of an unresponsive child.
A search warrant was executed and a number of items were seized as evidence. The suspects will face additional charges related to the possession of MDMA, ecstasy and heroin, the post stated.
The child was reportedly in stable condition and in the care of child services.
