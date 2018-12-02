Local churches team up to help flood victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Nearly three months have passed since Hurricane Florence made landfall and changed the lives of thousands.
As families continue to rebuild local churches are teaming up to help make that process a little easier.
Together in Christ, a group made up of several churches in Horry County meet once a month working on community outreach throughout the area.
“It’s just a little bit of help but what we’re doing today is just a drop in the bucket of a whole list of needs that they have,” said Renne Davis with Together in Christ.
Saturday, they hosted several dozen families impacted by the flood Hurricane Florence left behind, most were from the Rosewood community in Socastee.
Each family was able to collect clothing, towels, blankets and every day household items.
It was also an opportunity to connect with other family’s devastated by the flooding and pray, as they continue to move forward into the holiday season.
“Just to know that people care about me and my family that means the world to me,” said Joann.
Recently they’ve been leaning on locals and neighbors for help as most of the larger volunteer organization have left town.
Together in Christ volunteers said it could have just as easily been them who lost everything in the flood and continue to help those nearly three months later.
While there is still a long road ahead, Joann enjoyed connecting with others who know exactly what her family is going through.
“We’re all in this together,” said Joann.
After gathering items families were also served lunch.
If you’re interested in joining Together in Christ, they meet the first Saturday of every month at Christ United.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.