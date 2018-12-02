FCSO investigates robbery at Dollar General

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are picking up the pieces Sunday after suspects robbed a Timmonsville area store.
According to Major Michael Nunn the armed robbery happened sometime Sunday morning at the Dollar General on Smith Street. Nunn says there is not active manhunt however K9 units were called in to help track the scent of the suspects.
At this time investigators are still working to uncover more information about the incident.
WMBF News will continue to follow this developing situation and pass along any pertinent information.
