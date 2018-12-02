Clemson named No. 2 team in College Football Playoff

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers are officially in.
The ACC champions have secured their spot in the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 team in the field. The Tigers are fresh off a 42-10 win over Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship. Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson becomes the first program to ever win four straight ACC titles in conference history.
The Tigers will play in the Cotton Bowl against third-ranked Notre Dame on December 29.
In the other half of the bracket, Alabama will take on fourth-ranked Oklahoma on December 29 in the Orange Bowl.
The winners of these two games will play for the National Championship on Jan. 7 in San Francisco.
