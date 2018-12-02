British toy company offers kid-size toy vacuum that actually cleans

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s a parent’s dream. A kid-size toy vacuum with functional suction capabilities made by British toy company, Cadson, is great news for kids hoping to mimic their parents while they do housework, and parents searching for ways their kids can clean up a mess as they play.
The company currently manufactures four different versions of the toy which are replicas of real Dyson vacuum cleaners, each designed to pick up small bits of paper or polystyrene balls, a spokesperson told the Today.com.
The toy vacuums can be purchased at a number of online outlets, including Amazon.com.
