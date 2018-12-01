Ukraine stops 100 Russians from entering amid entry ban

A Ukrainian border guard checks documents of a man who is going to cross the border to Russia at the checkpoint at the border with Russia in Hoptivka, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Ukrainian officials announced earlier on Friday that all Russian men aged between 16 and 60 will be barred from entering Ukraine for the duration of the 30-day-long martial law. (AP Photo/Pavlo Pakhomenko) (AP)