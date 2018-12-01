SC assistant principal busted on drug charges asked police informant ‘Your nose good?’ on Snapchat, report says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An incident report provides more detail on the arrest of a Dutch Fork High School assistant principal who was arrested this week on multiple drug charges.
Floyd White, 29, was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of Xanax (a Schedule 4 narcotic), and possession of Adderall (a Schedule 2 controlled substance).
In an incident report obtained from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a confidential source of information, or CS, told investigators with the sheriff’s department and the Columbia Police Department about the drug activity happening at White’s home on Ashwood Drive in Irmo.
The CS told investigators that White was "using and storing both powder cocaine and marijuana at this residence" and he had both drugs “readily available for consumption at his home.”
The CS, who also told investigators that White offered them and other former students cocaine and marijuana when they visited his home, said White communicated via Snapchat about drugs.
In one screenshot that the CS gave to investigators, it showed a man in dress attire with the caption “Your nose good?”
The investigator says the reference referred to the use of powder cocaine. The person is the Snapchat screenshot, the report says, was “similar in appearance” to White.
Based on the information provided by the CS, White’s home was searched and he was arrested.
There is no evidence and the report does not indicate that White sold drugs on school grounds.
White was placed on administrative leave by Lexington-Richland School District 5 following his arrest on Thursday.
The school district released the following statement on Thursday afternoon, saying: “We are aware of the arrest of an assistant principal at Dutch Fork High School and the charges that have been filed against him today. The district is in full cooperation with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The assistant principal has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of further investigation. We will decline to comment further as this is an ongoing criminal investigation.”
On Friday, White was given a $20,000 bond.
