Number of missing after California fire dwindles to 49

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, search and rescue workers search for human remains at a trailer park burned out from the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif. About three weeks after a fire leveled a Northern California town, confusion remains and officials continue trying to determine who of the those still listed as unaccounted for are really missing, which is not easy. Some families meet frustration in their search while others who escaped the inferno are surprised to find themselves listed as missing. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (John Locher)