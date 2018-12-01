Man charged in connection to postfight brawl after HSFB game

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - One man was arrested and charged Friday after punches were thrown on the file following Myrtle Beach’s 52-31 win over Hartsville.
According to Lt. Robby Kilgo, Derrick Bellamy of Myrtle Beach was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for his role in the incident. Video shows a man being restrained by law enforcement following Friday night’s game.
Bellamy was released Saturday morning into his on recognizance. Myrtle Beach advances to play Greer for the Class 4A State Title Saturday in Columbia.
