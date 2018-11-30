UPDATE: SC inmate contraband scheme used SCDC food distribution centers, Statehouse grounds to smuggle cellphones, drugs into prisons; 17 indicted

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and a group of other officials said 17 people, including South Carolina Department of Corrections inmates, worked in and led an “extensive, sophisticated, and very lucrative” black market for desired contraband.
The indictments, unsealed and released to the public on Friday, contain 69 counts, consisting of 106 charges against 17 defendants, including the family members, partners, and former inmates who helped get the contraband into the hands of inmates and into prison facilities in what officials dubbed “Operation Cash Cow.”
The most-sought contraband included cellphones, cellphone accessories, loose tobacco, alcohol, marijuana, and synthetic marijuana, Wilson said. Additional contraband smuggled in includes meth and other narcotics.
“The indictments allege that the conspiracies were run by inmate leaders who ‘essentially employ[ed] people both inside and outside the prisons to assist in obtaining and distributing the contraband,’” Wilson said.
The indictments allege four methods by which contraband entered the prison system:
- Throw-overs
- Smuggling through prison dairy facilities at Wateree Correctional Institution in Sumter County
- Smuggling through bread runs to a bakery in Columbia
- Smuggling through use of the State House inmate work crews
The indictments contend that “SCDC’s food distribution network was used against itself to facilitate the contraband trade.”
But the main reason the scheme started, officials said, was because of inmate access to cellphones.
“The indictments contend that ‘[t]he contraband trade in the prisons drives not only a lucrative black market but also contributes to gang power, gang rivalries, and gang violence among the competing factions within the prison walls,’” Wilson said.
The charges are as follows:
(1) Baraka Nabil Ramos (a/k/a “Christ”)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 5y or up to $5000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200 grams or more: 25y and $100,000
- Trafficking Marijuana, 10-100 pounds: 1-10y and $10,000
- Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (5 counts): 1-10y and/or $1k -$10K
b. 2018-GS-47-57 (Richland County)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 5y or up to $5000
- Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (5 counts): 1-10y and/or $1k-$10K
(2) Anthony Jamur Pyatt (a/k/a “MP”)
2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 5y or up to $5000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200 grams or more: 25y and $100,000
- Trafficking Marijuana, 10-100 pounds: 1-10y and $10,000
- Accessory Before the Fact of Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (5 counts): 1-10y and/or $1-$10K
(3) Nae’Kwon O’Nore Singleton (a/k/a Tarzan”)
a. 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 5y or up to $5000
- Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (4 counts): 1-10y and/or $1k - $10K
b. 2018-GS-47-57 (Richland County)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 5y or up to $5000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5y and/or $0-5K
- Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner (5 counts): 1-10y and/or $1k - $10K
(4) Alexander Lamont Riley
- 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County)
(5) Stevenson Lamont Bailey
- 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County)
(6) Linwood Leroy Eason, Jr. (a/k/a “LJ”)
- 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County)
(7) Alexandria L. Blair
- 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County)
(8) India L. McCall, (a/k/a “Kandy”)
- 2018-GS-47-56 (Sumter County)
(9) Marcus Anthony Deshner
- Criminal Conspiracy: 5y or up to $5000
(10) Floria Shaunte Latoria Lee
- Criminal Conspiracy: 5y or up to $5000
(11) Travis Mandell Kemp:
- 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County)
b. 2018-GS-47-59 (Laurens County)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 5y or up to $5000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25y & $50K
- Trafficking Cocaine, 10-28 grams: 3-10y and $25K
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Controlled Substance or Controlled Substance Analogue: 0-3y and/or $0-3K
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5y
- Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5y and/or $0-2K
- Furnishing of Contraband to a Prisoner: 1-10y and/or $1-$10K
c. 2018-GS-47-60 (Greenwood County)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25y & $25k
- Trafficking Heroin, 4-14 grams: 7-25y and $50K
- Possession of Cocaine Base (Crack): 0-3y and/or $0-3K
(12) Coley Alonzo Adams:
- 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County)
b. 2018-GS-47-60 (Greenwood County)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15y and/or $25K
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin: 0-15y and/or $0-25K
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base (Crack): 0-15y and/or $25K
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of a Violent Offense: 0-5y and/or $0-2K
- Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun: 0-1y and/or $0-1K
(13) Keith Everett Brown
- 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County)
(14) Vaquita Eiana Sims
- 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County)
(15) Quantis Jamal Pinckney:
- 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County)
(16) Kimberly Lancaster
- 2018-GS-47-58 (Richland County)
(17) Joshua George John
- 2018-GS-47-59 (Laurens County)
The case was investigated by the South Carolina State Grand Jury, which was assisted in this case by a partnership of the Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Corrections’ Division of Police Services, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Department, and the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The cases will be prosecuted by State Grand Jury Division Chief S. Creighton Waters, Assistant Attorney General David Fernandez, and 5th Circuit Assistant Solicitor John Conrad.
Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
