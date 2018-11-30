Traffic lights out at Hwy 544 and Dick Pond Road intersection following crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Highway 544 and Dick Pond Road following a one-vehicle accident, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Collins said the incident happened around 10 p.m. when a vehicle is believed to have struck a light pole resulting in the power outage.
SCHP said the roadway is blocked until the lights are restored.
South Carolina Department of Transportation is expected to restore power at the intersection in the coming hours, Collins said.
