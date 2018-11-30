Teen arrested in connection with stabbing in Conway

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews.com
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened Wednesday in Conway, according to a Conway police report.
Around 9:15 p.m., an officer responded to a home on the 2200 block of Maple Avenue in reference to a stabbing call, the report said.
An 18-year-old woman was found lying on the ground bleeding from a stab wound on her upper right arm. She was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center by Horry County emergency medical workers.
The suspect was identified by a witness. Police obtained a search warrant and located a large silver kitchen knife with a black handle that had blood on the blade near a back door at the home.
The suspect turned herself in after being taken to the Conway Police Department. She was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
