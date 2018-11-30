Suspect Search: Two suspects charged with stealing cash and a phone a third with assault

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two suspects have been charged with entering a victim’s home, demanding cash and pills. Another is charged with assault. See if you know who and where they are.
We begin by taking you back to last May, Myrtle Beach Police say they responded to a burglary call in the 400 block of Second Avenue South.
The victim says the two suspects, Mary and Robert Dale, knocked on the victim’s back door. They asked to speak with someone who the victim knows.
When the victim said that person wasn’t there, the Dale’s asked to come in and use the victim’s phone to call that person.
Once inside they asked for money and pills. The victim handed over money and his cell phone then ran out the back door.
Authorities found both suspects nearby with the money in question and that cell phone. Mary and Robert Dale are each charged with failure to appear for Burglary in the second degree.
They have a last known address of 5th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Horry County Police are hoping you can help them find 23-year-old Nasir Johnson.
Authorities say they responded to the Emergency Room of a hospital last month where a woman claimed to be an assault victim.
The victim claims Johnson assaulted her near River Oaks Drive and Highway 501 after an argument.
Johnson is charged with failure to appear for possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony. He’s also charged with Assault and Battery and Domestic Violence. both in the third degree.
He has a last known address of Martin Circle in Myrtle Beach. Johnson was last seen in the Myrtle Beach area.
