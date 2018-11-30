South Carolina Highway Patrol’s ‘Trooper Bob’ retiring this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - His very first post of his emoji campaign was shared with people over 150,000 times.
The goal was to show people what to do instead of tell.
It was a post alerting everyone during the South Carolina 2015 floods to not drive around barricades. That blossomed into a Twitter account with over 25,000 followers and national appearances to promote driver safety.
South Carolina Highway Patrol's “Trooper Bob” Beres did something different as a trooper and has been making a difference.
This weekend begins Beres’ retirement, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be giving up his popular social media accounts.
"I'll stay active on there, and first of all, I'm really humbled that anybody follows me because if I see somebody follow me, I follow them back,” Beres said. “And in a way they tell four or five of their friends or family members and next thing you know we got four or five more followers. So you're sharing the safety messages. And ultimately, we want to keep everyone safe. So whether I’m a trooper or I'm off, whether I'm retired or working, I still want those messages to go out if people still want to listen to them."
Catch more of Trooper Bob and how he started his Emmy-winning campaign in a This is Carolina good news special airing Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
