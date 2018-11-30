Scotland County teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with minor student

Scotland County teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with minor student
Source: KCBD Graphic
By WMBF News Staff | November 30, 2018 at 4:30 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 4:32 PM

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Scotland County teacher was arrested Friday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor student.

According to a Facebook post from the Scotland County Detective Division, 23-year-old Brianna Nicole Stanley was charged with three counts of felony statutory sex offense against a child less than 13, five counts of felony indecent liberties with a student by a teacher, five counts of felony sexual activity by a teacher, and one count of felony third-degree child exploitation related to child pornography.

On November 30, 2018, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigative Division, executed a search warrant...

Posted by Scotland County Detective Division on Friday, November 30, 2018

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigative division executed a search warrant after the Board of Education of Scotland County received a report on Thursday alleging an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a minor child who was a student of the suspect at the time the relationship reportedly occurred.

Stanley received a secured bond of $2.5 million and is scheduled for a first appearance on Dec. 3, according to law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.