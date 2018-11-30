Scotland County teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with minor student

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Scotland County teacher was arrested Friday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor student.
According to a Facebook post from the Scotland County Detective Division, 23-year-old Brianna Nicole Stanley was charged with three counts of felony statutory sex offense against a child less than 13, five counts of felony indecent liberties with a student by a teacher, five counts of felony sexual activity by a teacher, and one count of felony third-degree child exploitation related to child pornography.
The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigative division executed a search warrant after the Board of Education of Scotland County received a report on Thursday alleging an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a minor child who was a student of the suspect at the time the relationship reportedly occurred.
Stanley received a secured bond of $2.5 million and is scheduled for a first appearance on Dec. 3, according to law enforcement.
