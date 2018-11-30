Restaurant Scorecard: Thawed blood found, bugs discovered and it’s sunny side down for a local favorite

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Thawed blood in the cooler at one restaurant, bugs found at another; Plus its sunny side down at a popular breakfast spot as it closes one of its locations.
First up in this week’s Restaurant Scorecard is La Vinotinto Restaurant at 403 Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach.
The restaurant opened earlier this month, since then health inspectors have cited the business for having thawed blood at the bottom of the reach-in cooler.
Employees were cited for not changing gloves between handling uncooked chicken and uncooked ground beef patties. It was also in violation for not having a date marking system in place to determine when food items had expired.
Food items were also found being stored in to-go bags. La Vinotinto received an 83 out of 100.
Next up is Beach Burger-Mama Mia’s at 608 North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Drain flies were found in the three compartment sink and the dish machine. Food was also found being stored at improper temperatures and there was Grease build up under the stove’s hood.
The restaurant was also in violation of having exposed wood and brick, cables coming through ceiling tiles, and tiles that were flaking. Beach Burger-Mama Mia’s received a 92 out of 100.
Some sad news for Eggs Up Grill fans, the Surfside location at 2300 Glenns Bay Road is permanently closed.
After 13 years at that location, the owners need time to focus on their health and hope you’ll visit their remaining location at 2520 south highway 17 in Garden City.
The owners are working to place their Surfside employees at other Eggs Up Grill locations in the area.
