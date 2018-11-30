Residents share concerns of plans to widen Highway 701

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With nearly 18,000 cars driving along Highway 701 each day, SCDOT is looking to widen a portion of the road from SC 319 to SC 22.
The project is part of Horry County’s Ride III improvement efforts.
Thursday night, drivers and nearby residents had their chance to give feedback on the current design.
Nearly every person at the meeting was for the widening, but one resident who has lived along Highway 701 for nearly 60 years fears the construction will bring cars too close to her home.
“The noise does bother me terribly, I know the road is needed and traffic is very heavy,” said Reba Anderson.
Anderson was one of dozens who came to look at the current plans to widen the road from two lanes to four.
“It does get congested at times, there are definitely congested spots and this plan seems to be a good idea,” said John Bombria.
SCDOT representatives were on hand to explain the current proposed $65 million improvements and said the input is considered.
“It means a lot, we’re looking at people who live on the road, people who use the road or kids go to the schools around SC 22, so it helps a lot getting their feedback,” said Stacey Johnson, assistant program manager with SCDOT.
From medians to traffic lights, the flow of traffic should allow the nearly 18,000 daily drivers to move quicker and more efficient,
“It’s just a very solid improvement and I’m looking forward to it,” said Bombria.
As for Reba, she is for the improvements but would like SCDOT to consider developing the land on both sides of the current roadway equally.
“There is open land on the other side of the road, and if you would try not coming any closer to my house than you have to, I’d appreciate it greatly,” said Anderson.
Construction is not set to start until spring 2022 and the project could take two to three years to complete.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.