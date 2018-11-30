Rain chances return for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While warmer weather filters in, rain chances are on the increase for the weekend.
We’re kick off the weekend with a round of mild weather as we drop into the lower 50s Saturday morning. Clouds continue to increase through the morning but temperatures still mange the middle 60s by the afternoon.
Expecting scattered showers to develop late in the morning and continue through the afternoon. The rain may turn heavy at times but will wind down around sunset. Rain chances look lower Sunday with just an isolated afternoon shower.
Temperatures continue to climb into Sunday as the afternoon highs climb into the 70s! We’ll keep the warm weather going into Monday before the next big drop arrives. Expect afternoon highs back into the 40s by Wednesday.
