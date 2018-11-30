Police: R.B. Stall high school teacher had sex with student at school

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An R.B. Stall High School teacher has been charged with sexual battery with a student after police say he had sex with an 18-year-old student at the school and in his car, according to an affidavit.
According to the police report, a school administrator contacted an officer on Sept. 28, telling police that Joshua Radecke, 41, had an inappropriate relationship with a former choir student that began in April and ended on Sept. 27.
The affidavit stated that Radecke had sex with the student in a mobile classroom at the school and also in his car. Radecke would give the student rides home and also kept her after school. He also gave her rides to Coastal Carolina Community College so she could audition, the affidavit stated.
Radecke was then taken into custody Thursday on an arrest warrant for sexual battery with a student. He was booked in the Charleston County jail on Thursday night just after 9 p.m. He was given a $20,000 bond Friday morning, which means he has to pay $2,000 to get out of jail. He was also ordered to stay away from his accuser.
According to a biography on the R.B. Stall website, Radecke taught Chorus at the school. In a first person biography, he wrote that he’s married to a woman who has been the band director at Wando High School since 2006 and has a 3-year-old daughter.
“As soon as the district was made aware of the allegation, we notified law enforcement and placed Mr. Radecke on administrative leave.” Charleston County School District Spokesman Andy Pruitt said in a statement. “He remains on administrative leave. The District has fully cooperated and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement. The safety, health, and well-being of our students is and will always be our highest priority."
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
