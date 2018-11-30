North Myrtle Beach Schools honor students with “multicultural celebration”

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A unique event was held at Ocean Drive Elementary in North Myrtle Beach as a melting pot of people came together to learn about one another over food and live performances.
The “Multicultural Celebration” began in 2011 in Mrs. Tammy Lynn Humphrey’s class. Humphrey said maybe 30 people were in attendance that day.
Now, seven years later, it has now grown to involve five schools in North Myrtle Beach and over 300 people were in attendance.
“Tonight is the first time that we have had all five schools get together for the multicultural night,” Humphrey’s said.
For the past several years the different schools have held their own cultural celebration nights but decided that they no longer wanted to do it this way.
Instead, they wanted to allow the families that have students at different schools a way to spend time with one another a way to get to know their future teachers and fellow classmates.
A group of dancers paid tribute to their heritage and Digital Journalist Casey Watson caught it on camera and posted it to Facebook.
“The kids are the ones who are promoting it each year because each year they want to come back because it is the only time where they really get to celebrate who they are as immigrants and individuals,” Humphrey’s said.
One Waterway Elementary school student said that he is very proud of his Mexican heritage and that through this event he can learn more about where his classmates come from.
“I believe my culture is very different from others and their culture is different from us,” Noe said.
Another student said she hopes that the celebration of different beliefs brings the community closer together, regardless of where they come from.
“Just because we are unique and different looking we are still the same in some kind of way,” Jessica Giang said.
Many in attendance said that they thought the night was a success and those who put on the event said that they look forward to hosting these again in the future.
