Myrtle Beach woman charged with prostitution following undercover operation at local spa

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman was taken into custody and charged with prostitution following an undercover operation at an area business.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Tang Xiaoping, 53, was booked into jail Wednesday afternoon on the prostitution count and released the next day on a $470 bond.
A report from the Horry County Police Department states the narcotics and vice unit conducted an operation Wednesday at the China Doll Spa, located at 3901 Dick Pond Road, Unit L, after getting a complaint of illegal sex acts taking place.
An officer entered the establishment in an undercover capacity and established probable cause that led to the suspect’s arrest, the report stated.
