Myrtle Beach vs. Hartsville: The rematch

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - We say hello again to the Seahawks and Red Foxes. It was 27 days ago when we saw a blowout in Kellytown which had Hartsville raising the region crown.
Different implications this time for the semi-finals. It’s a game head coach Jeff Calabrese says is a thing of the past.
“The game got a little bit lopsided in the score but if you ask our kids who’s the best football team we’ve played all year, hands down it’s Myrtle Beach,” he says.
“I was on the field with them the first time. I know how good and talented they are," defensive end Curtis Thompson adds. “No matter the score, we gotta come out and compete this week.”
He’s one of the 30 seniors leading the way. It’s hard to beat a good team twice in one season but senior leadership will be key.
“As a senior, we’ve been here before. We know how to stay calm in critical moments in order to calm the rest of the young men down,” he says.
This game is particularly special for senior quarterback Tiyon Evans, whose first career start was against the Seahawks back in 2015.
Evans is one of the players coach Calabrese raves about.
“Tiyon is one of the fiercest competitors I’ve ever been around. He is just not going to be denied and that’s his mentality when he steps on that field.”
It’s a group that’s prime for another trip to Columbia.
