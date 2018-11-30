Five arrested after Myrtle Beach Police and SWAT serve search warrant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police and SWAT arrested five people on Wednesday, after they were called to a home on 35th Avenue North. Investigators say they obtained a search warrant after receiving concerns about suspicious activity.
“We executed a search warrant in reference to narcotic related activity. Due to complaints from the community, we were able to obtain a search warrant and execute that yesterday with our SWAT team members," said an undercover investigator.
Charges are pending for the five arrested, but officers say they will face charges for crack cocaine.
