Mother, two others charged in shooting of SC toddler

CHERAW, SC (WBTV) - A mother and two others are facing charges after a toddler was shot in Chesterfield County Thursday morning.
Detectives say the shooting happened around 11 a.m. in a bedroom at a home on Cleveland Street. The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office says three adults and that 2- year-old were inside the home at the time of the shooting.
The boy’s mother, 19-year-old Destiny Anderson, is charged with unlawful conduct to a minor and giving false information to police. Courtez Robinson and Consistence Harrington, both 18, are charged also charged with unlawful conduct to a minor. Robinson faces an additional charge of possession of a stolen weapon.
Deputies also say that drugs were involved.
Detectives say the mother called 911. When law enforcement arrived, the house was empty.
"The two year old was found on the way to the hospital," Captain Wayne Jordan said. "The mother flagged one of our deputies down and said the child had been shot."
The deputy escorted the mother to the hospital before the boy was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia, SC.
Jordan says the boy was shot in the stomach and is in serious condition.
Deputies say they are treating this as an intentional shooting until evidence proves otherwise.
There is a person of interest police questioned Thursday evening. That person, who was found walking on a road near the home, is being detained on outstanding warrants from North Carolina. The person's name has not been released.
Deputies are now coping with the fact the shooting investigation involves a little boy.
"It's hard to work a 2-year-old," Jordan said. "They are innocent - minding his own business. He just wants to live his life."
Deputies left the home around 5 p.m., but say the investigation continues.
As of Friday, the boy remained in critical but stable condition.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.