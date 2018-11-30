Man wanted for crimes related to child pornography in KY arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for crimes related to child pornography in Kentucky has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Online records show Jonathan Manigault, 34, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday by the U.S. Marshals.
According to NBC affiliate WNKY, Christina Mitchell reportedly made pornographic images of a 4-year-old girl to share with Manigault.
Both Mitchell and Manigault face at least 15 years in prison if convicted, the outlet reported.
WMBF News received a tip regarding Manigault’s whereabouts on Nov. 22.
He appeared in federal court in Florence Friday morning, Wood said.
