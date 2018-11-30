Local Woman Named to Forbes’ “Thirty Under Thirty” for her work at Smithsonian

When asked what advice she would give to students from her hometown who might be inspired by her success, Deese said, “I would say follow your dreams. It isn’t going to be easy. I have struggled a lot along the way. I’ve probably had more failures than successes. I’ve been told ‘no’ a lot. I’ve had a lot of projects that started going through development that just had to stop because it wasn’t really a good idea and our goals weren’t being met. So there’s a lot of failure along the way, but the key is to keep pushing, keep striving for what you believe in. Never stop learning.”