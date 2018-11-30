Horry County Schools perform well on state report cards

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Education and Education Oversight Committee released school and district report cards Thursday.
The results show 63 percent of Horry County School District schools rated as “excellent” or “good” on the redesigned state report cards. The State’s previous report card rating system was paused in 2014 amid changes in standardized assessments and accountability requirements. The new overall rating system factors in students’ performance data on state assessments, as well as results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress administered in 2015, HCS said.
Using the new overall rating system:
- 15 percent of South Carolina schools are rated excellent.
- 20 percent are rated good.
- 35 percent are rated average.
- 18 percent are rated below average.
- 8 percent are rated unsatisfactory.
- 2 percent are not rated.
By comparison, Horry County Schools earned higher overall ratings:
- 27 percent of schools are rated excellent.
- 37 percent are rated good.
- 30 percent are rated average.
- 6 percent are rated below average.
No Horry County Schools are rated unsatisfactory. To view individual school ratings, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.