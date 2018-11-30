Former SC Rep. Jim Harrison avoids prison sentence for now

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Former South Carolina representative, Jim Harrison, was supposed to report to prison Friday morning after being convicted of misconduct and perjury in October but that won’t be happening. An attorney for Harrison tells WIS-TV that a judge has granted what’s called an appeal bond – a victory for the defense.
It means Harrison will avoid jail time until his appeal process is complete.
You may remember Harrison is one of five people charged in a statehouse corruption probe. Two of those involved, former lawmakers Richard Quinn Junior and John Courson, have pleaded guilty in the case. Harrison was the first to be sentenced to prison time.
The former House member and former chairman of the House Judiciary Committee was initially charged with criminal conspiracy and misconduct, but perjury charges were added to the list. Officials say Harrison lied to a grand jury during the investigation into Statehouse corruption.
Convicted on three charges of misconduct and perjury, Harrison was scheduled to begin his 18-month prison sentence Friday morning. That has now been put on hold.
Harrison’s attorney, Reggie Lloyd, tells WIS-TV that the plan is to appeal all of Harrison’s convictions and that appeal bond will remain in place even if those appeals go all the way to the state Supreme Court – a process that could take several years.
